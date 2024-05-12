Fire consumes one boat, spreads to two others in Douglas Harbor

Capital City Fire/Rescue firefighters work to contain a fire that spread to three boats in Douglas Harbor on Monday evening. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Capital City Fire/Rescue firefighters spray the smoldering remains of a fire that spread to three boats in Douglas Harbor on Monday evening. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

A boat is fully engulfed by fire in Douglas Harbor on Monday evening, with the fire spreading to two other boats. (Capital City Fire/Rescue photo)

A boat is fully engulfed by fire in Douglas Harbor on Monday evening, with the fire spreading to two other boats. (Capital City Fire/Rescue photo)

This is a developing story.

A fire that fully engulfed one boat spread to two others in Douglas Harbor on Monday evening, resulting in an all-call of Capital City Fire/Rescue firefighters to prevent the fire from spreading further, according to officials.

“We knew there was one boat involved, it was spreading over to two (others) and we wanted to make sure we had enough personnel to handle it in case it got anything (else),” CCFR Assistant Chief of Operations Dan Jager said at about 6 p.m.

Firefighters received the call at about 5:30 p.m. and it took about 20 to 25 minutes to control the fire once firefighters arrived on scene, he said.

“We just didn’t have enough staff initially, that was the biggest challenge,” he said.

The first boat to catch fire was about 30 feet long, Jager said. Nobody was on the boats when the fire occurred and the cause remains under investigation.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.