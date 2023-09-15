Huskies lose 19-6 defensive struggle to Colony in title game rematch
Published 9:30 pm Friday, September 15, 2023
The Juneau Huskies are showing a lot of looks this year, going from a victorious 55-49 shootout a week ago to a defensive battle in occasionally heavy rain Friday night where they lost 19-7 to Colony High School in a rematch of last year’s state title game.
The Huskies, now 1-5 on the season and 0-5 in their conference, got their lone score early to take the lead in the first quarter, but then fell behind 13-6 by halftime as Juneau lost fumbles twice on offense during the second quarter. Colony, meanwhile, proved adept in the shadow of both goal lines, scoring both of its second-quarter touchdowns on short runs while managing to escape trouble when they were pinned by a punt at their own 1-yard line.
The teams battled through a scoreless third quarter before Colony, now 3-3 on the season, added an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter with about six minutes remaining.
Juneau showed a flash of one of its earlier-season looks — showcasing big offensive scoring plays — when it took the lead on an 80-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Noah Ault to junior receiver/back Jayden Johnson midway through the first quarter. The extra point was no good, with Juneau’s offense stalling the rest of the game due to two fumbles, an interception and seven punts.
Colony’s offense wasn’t better statistically — gaining 234 total yards to Juneau’s 235 — but nearly all of those came on the ground and at opportune moments.
Last year’s title game between the two teams was also a defensive battle, with Colony prevailing 14-7. While both teams aren’t matching last year’s champion-caliber pace, Juneau in particular lost a number of key skill position and other players entering this season.
Juneau will play on the road at 2 p.m. next Saturday at West Anchorage before returning home for its regular-season finale against South Anchorage at 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.
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BOX SCORE
Colony 0 13 0 6 – 19
Juneau 6 0 0 0 – 6
First quarter
Juneau – Johnson 80 pass from Ault (kick blocked)
Second quarter
Colony – Jamison 5 run (Figgins kick)
Colony – Shafer 1 run (kick blocked)
Third quarter
No Scoring
Fourth quarter
Colony – Jamison 11 run (PAT failed)
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Juneau Huskies 2023 schedule
(Note: All times are varsity games; junior varsity games start three hours earlier)
Aug. 12: East Anchorage 21, Juneau 6
Aug. 19: Dimond 40, Juneau 33
Aug. 26: @Bartlett 56, Juneau 21
Sept. 2: @Service 54, Juneau 14
Sept. 8: Juneau 55, @Auburn (Washington) 49
Sept. 15: Colony 19, Juneau 6
Sept. 23: @West Anchorage, 2 p.m.
Sept. 30: South Anchorage, 3 p.m.
• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306. Alaska Sports Report contributed to this story.