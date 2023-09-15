Huskies lose 19-6 defensive struggle to Colony in title game rematch

Colony tries to get out of its own end zone after a punt pins them at the 1-yard line during their game against the Juneau Huskies on Friday night at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Anthony Garcia (22) carries the ball for Juneau during the Huskies’ rematch of last year’s state title game against Colony High School on Friday night at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Officials signal a touchdown for Colony High School on a one-yard run in the second quarter, putting team in the lead to stay against the Juneau Huskies on Friday night at Adair-Kennedy Field. It was Colony’s second goal-line run resulting in a score during the quarter. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Juneau Huskies quarterback Noah Ault (1) looks for a receiver during Friday night’s game against Colony High School on Friday night at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Colony High School running back Bryce Guzman (5) looks for room to run in a downpour during Friday night’s game against the Juneau Huskies at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Colony High School running back Bryce Guzman (5) looks for room to run in a downpour during Friday night’s game against the Juneau Huskies at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau Huskies are showing a lot of looks this year, going from a victorious 55-49 shootout a week ago to a defensive battle in occasionally heavy rain Friday night where they lost 19-7 to Colony High School in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

The Huskies, now 1-5 on the season and 0-5 in their conference, got their lone score early to take the lead in the first quarter, but then fell behind 13-6 by halftime as Juneau lost fumbles twice on offense during the second quarter. Colony, meanwhile, proved adept in the shadow of both goal lines, scoring both of its second-quarter touchdowns on short runs while managing to escape trouble when they were pinned by a punt at their own 1-yard line.

The teams battled through a scoreless third quarter before Colony, now 3-3 on the season, added an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter with about six minutes remaining.

Juneau showed a flash of one of its earlier-season looks — showcasing big offensive scoring plays — when it took the lead on an 80-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Noah Ault to junior receiver/back Jayden Johnson midway through the first quarter. The extra point was no good, with Juneau’s offense stalling the rest of the game due to two fumbles, an interception and seven punts.

Colony’s offense wasn’t better statistically — gaining 234 total yards to Juneau’s 235 — but nearly all of those came on the ground and at opportune moments.

Last year’s title game between the two teams was also a defensive battle, with Colony prevailing 14-7. While both teams aren’t matching last year’s champion-caliber pace, Juneau in particular lost a number of key skill position and other players entering this season.

Juneau will play on the road at 2 p.m. next Saturday at West Anchorage before returning home for its regular-season finale against South Anchorage at 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.

••••••

BOX SCORE

Colony 0 13 0 6 – 19

Juneau 6 0 0 0 – 6

First quarter

Juneau – Johnson 80 pass from Ault (kick blocked)

Second quarter

Colony – Jamison 5 run (Figgins kick)

Colony – Shafer 1 run (kick blocked)

Third quarter

No Scoring

Fourth quarter

Colony – Jamison 11 run (PAT failed)

••••••

Juneau Huskies 2023 schedule

(Note: All times are varsity games; junior varsity games start three hours earlier)

Aug. 12: East Anchorage 21, Juneau 6

Aug. 19: Dimond 40, Juneau 33

Aug. 26: @Bartlett 56, Juneau 21

Sept. 2: @Service 54, Juneau 14

Sept. 8: Juneau 55, @Auburn (Washington) 49

Sept. 15: Colony 19, Juneau 6

Sept. 23: @West Anchorage, 2 p.m.

Sept. 30: South Anchorage, 3 p.m.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306. Alaska Sports Report contributed to this story.