LETTER: More transparency needed in campaign finance

I’m concerned about the campaign finance law changes that are included in the upcoming ballot measure to repeal ranked choice voting. Regardless of your opinion on the best method for voting, this ballot measure will significantly change the disclosure requirements for campaign finance contributions and campaign advertising.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, in the review of the proposed ballot measure, said the following:

Section 6 would amend AS 15.13.074(b) to remove limits and disclosure requirements relating to dark money and true sources.

Section 8 would remove the requirement for paid-for-by disclaimers in a broadcast, cable, satellite, internet or other digital communication.

Section 9 would repeal AS 15.13.090(g), the subsection requiring additional disclaimer on certain advertisements funded by an outside-funded entity.

Regardless of your opinion on ranked choice voting, I think most of us can agree that more transparency in campaign finance is a good thing, and this ballot measure is not doing us any favors there. I would ask Alaskans looking to repeal ranked choice voting to seriously consider if repealing ranked choice voting this November is worth removing many of the campaign finance disclosure laws we have to keep us better informed.

Daniel Kranich