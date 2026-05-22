MY TURN: 1% seasonal sales tax would provide boost to recreation in Juneau

Every day we make choices – what to wear, what to eat, and how to spend our weekends – and together those decisions reflect our values.

In Douglas, Alaska, in the early 1900s The Treadwell Club stood as a testament to what the community valued. It wasn’t just a building; it was a hub of connection and activity by supporting a library, swimming pool, bowling alley, billiards hall, an 800-seat auditorium, and even a darkroom.

The City and Borough of Juneau has continued that legacy through its support of the Augustus G. Brown Pool, Dimond Park Aquatic Center and Field House, Treadwell Arena, Eaglecrest Ski Area, and the Hank Harmon Public Range. More recently we have seen expanded opportunities via cabin rentals like Amalga Cabin, mountain bike trails, and the ORV park at 35 Mile. Finally, the Juneau-Douglas City Museum serves as the host of the stories of our community.

The 1% for Juneau voter initiative proposes a 1% seasonal sales tax increase between April 1 and Sept. 30. During that time, the existing sales tax would increase from 5% to 6%. Importantly, the initiative does not change the current exemptions for groceries and utilities approved by voters in 2025, nor does it change the existing tax cap.

Based on CBJ tax data from 2016 to 2024, this initiative is projected to generate approximately $8 million annually. Of that total, an estimated $4.2 million would come from the visitor industry, with about $3.8 million generated by Juneau residents. Spreading the $3.8 million across the full year, this equates to roughly $10 per month in additional cost for residents. Even with the seasonal 1% increase, residents would still pay about 50% less in total sales taxes than they did in 2025 due to the grocery and utility exemptions put in place in 2025.

The 1% for Juneau initiative states, “the intent of this additional seasonal sales tax revenue will help fund indoor and outdoor recreation in Juneau.” By providing the Assembly with clear direction on how the additional 1% revenue is to be used, property and sales tax funds can be directed to essential services and other costs. For the roughly 6,300 youth – about 20% of our population – our recreational opportunities provide physical, mental, and emotional benefits that are hard to quantify. These benefits are just as important to those seasoned athletes playing late-night adult hockey at the Treadwell Arena, walking the track at the Dimond Park Field House, or meeting at a pool for a lap swim and sweat in the sauna.

At the same time, maintaining quality fields, trails, and facilities helps attract tournaments, events, and visitors – bringing new energy and spending into Juneau that supports local businesses and public services. There’s no question that inflation and changes in the tax code have put our community in a difficult position. That said, this is a moment to be proactive and constructive. While sales taxes are regressive, a seasonal sales tax is a mechanism readily available to capture additional revenue from Juneau’s fastest-growing industry, tourism, while presenting a minimal burden on the community at large because of the adopted exemptions.

As our community’s population ages or migrates outward, the local tax base shrinks, and the long-term budgetary impacts become more significant. Closing facilities and reducing services makes Juneau less attractive to young adults and families and ultimately discourages long-term investment in our community.

We all know that Alaska is expensive, but even a 1% of effort on each of our parts can yield immeasurable returns for the future of our community. Please consider signing the 1% Seasonal Sales Tax petition currently being circulated by members of our community to place this initiative on the fall ballot.

Brock Tabor is a downtown Juneau resident.