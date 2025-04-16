JDHS JV soccer team plays at Ketchikan

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears junior varsity boys soccer team pose at Ketchikan Tuesday before their game against the Kayhi Kings varsity. (Photo courtesy JDHS soccer)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé freshman Jayce McDonald kicks a shot on goal during the Crimson Bears 4-2 loss to Ketchikan at Esther Shea Field on Wednesday. (Christopher Mullen/Ketchikan Daily News)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé freshman Jayce McDonald kicks a shot on goal during the Crimson Bears 4-2 loss to Ketchikan at Esther Shea Field on Wednesday. (Christopher Mullen/Ketchikan Daily News)

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The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears junior varsity boys soccer team played against the Ketchikan varsity on the road Tuesday and Wednesday at Esther Shea Field.

JDHS fell 4-1 on Tuesday. Crimson Bears sophomore defender Ibrahima Diouf scored on a 40-yard free kick for their lone goal. The Crimson Bears let in two own goals during the contest and were outshot almost 20-1 according to JDHS travel coach Tim Harrison.

On Wednesday the Crimson Bears fell 4-2 in a more competitive match.

Goals were scored by JDHS freshmen Zachary Lagerquist and Jayce McDonald.

“We found a good rhythm in just the second game of the season,” Harrison said. “We moved several players around and we have a good idea how the team fist together.”

Diouf and Atagan Hood were key in holding the defense together under a relentless Kayhi attack.

“And both were very effective when we gave them opportunities to get in the attack,” Harrison said.

JDHS junior Elias Schane was awarded the team’s “All Business Tie” for his workman-like performance during the games.

The JDHS JV travel team included freshman goalie Alex Tripp, junior defender Kaden Odenheimer and sophomore defenders Doiuf, Hood, Jake Chambers and Ean Rivera.

Midfielders included juniors David Kresina, Daniel Juergens and Schane, sophomore’s Gavin Sebastian and Ethan Van Kirk and freshmen Lucas Luder and Jayce McDonald.

Forwards included freshmen Zachary Lagerquist and Osian (Oz) Morris. Travel coaches are Harrison and Eli Wray.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.