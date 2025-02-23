Pure Sole: I could have been a wrestler

A youth wrestler waits for his match to start during Saturday’s elementary school age wrestling tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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A youth wrestler jumps into his mother’s arms during Saturday’s elementary school age wrestling tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Youth wrestler Janessa Dutton was awarded the Kolbjorn Arndt Memorial Scholarship during Saturday’s elementary school age wrestling tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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I could have been a wrestler.

Well, if I had the help and guidance like so many of Juneau’s youth wrestlers get.

At Saturday’s elementary-age tournament at Thunder Mountain Middle School, a number of high school wrestlers were coaching, cheering, officiating and supporting the youngsters who look up to them.

I had wanted to note the results from Saturday, but instead I am noting that it isn’t important who won or lost. What was important was how they did that. And having fun.

And that is an important goal of the Juneau Youth Wrestling Club.

When young wrestlers are having fun and enjoying themselves, the kids are more open to being able to learn new wrestling skills and techniques.

I could never do that at their age, it looked way too hard.

“We want to make sure that wrestling practice is a part of the day the children look forward to and enjoy once they’re here,” JYWC coach Jason Hass said.

And they did.

And they showed it in different ways.

Some cried and needed timeouts on the mat.

Some ran in a circle away from a pursuing opponent.

A few tried to hop over their rivals.

There were shenanigans afoot, for sure.

And there were takedowns and reversals and pins.

And a few “you push me, I’ll push you back” moves that probably aren’t in any coaching philosophy.

Among the many mentors on hand were JDHS seniors Hayden Aube, Colton Cummins, and Justus Darbonne, juniors Oliver Able and Marlin Cox, sophomores William Dapcevich, Jed Davis, Darren Foster and Tristan Ridgeway and freshman Toriana Johnson.

“I think that it is important that as older kids in the program to give back to the younger ones,” Able said. “Because that used to be us back in the day and they will grow up to be high school wrestlers just like me.”

Instilling a love of the sport is critical to having a vibrant community in that sport.

Even in my hometown of Little Norway the herring toss champions give back by hosting clinics on how to throw and catch those slimy silvery little fishies.

The fact that so many teenagers are choosing to spend their weekend in a gym helping out and supporting elementary-age tournament grapplers speaks volumes.

And I have always been impressed by the parents of all young athletes.

Parents wake up earlier than their athletes to get them to whatever sport is in season and are patient, helpful and supportive.

“Wrestling isn’t always spectator friendly to new parents, until they understand the rules, scoring and format,” Hass said.

As the matches wound down Saturday, it was announced that the Kolbjorn Arndt Memorial Scholarship was awarded to youth grappler Janessa Dutton.

She will receive $2,500 to attend a summer wrestling camp of her choice.

Coaches said Dutton exhibits all the positive attributes that Kol did… she works hard in practice, is open-minded and coachable, is a caring teammate and loves wrestling.

I could have had all those qualities too as a tiny Little Norway wrestler…If I only would have had a handful of high school wrestlers helping me as well.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.