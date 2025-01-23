JDHS falls to Kenai 5-4 Friday, rematch at 8:30 a.m. Saturday

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Dylan Sowa (35) puts a shot past Kenai defender Sawyer Vann (18) during the Crimson Bears 5-4 loss to the Kardinals Friday at Treadwell Ice Arena. The teams play Saturday at 8:30 a.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears seniors pose for a photo before their game Friday against the visiting Kenai Kardinals at Treadwell Ice Arena. The teams play Saturday at 8:30 a.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé seniors Zander Smith (8) and Loren Platt (26) control a puck during the Crimson Bears 5-4 loss to the Kardinals Friday at Treadwell Ice Arena. The teams play Saturday at 8:30 a.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé seniors Zander Smith (8) and Loren Platt (26) control a puck during the Crimson Bears 5-4 loss to the Kardinals Friday at Treadwell Ice Arena. The teams play Saturday at 8:30 a.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears celebrated their seniors Friday night at the Treadwell Ice Arena, but the visiting Kenai Kardinals took a 5-4 win.

JDHS senior Dylan Sowa put the Crimson Bears up early with a goal at 12:24, assisted by sophomore Tricen Headings.

Kenai’s Avery Martin scored at 7:47 of the first period unassisted to tie the score and a minute later found the net again, assisted by Logan Mese and Will Howard for a 2-1 Kardinals lead.

Kenai’s Sawyer Vann made it 3-1, assisted by Gavin Liles on a power play with 2:09 left.

JDHS senior Luke Bovitz pulled the Crimson Bears to 3-2 on an unassisted goal with 1:37 left in the first period.

Kenai scored the only second-period goal as Mese found the net assisted by Martin with 5:46 remaining for a 4-2 lead.

JDHS’ Sowa scored on a power play at 12:19 of the third period unassisted to pull the Crimson Bears to 4-3, but Mese scored at 6:42 assisted by Martin for a 5-3 advantage.

JDHS’ Sowa scored in the final seconds assisted by senior Emilio Holbrook to pull to within a goal, 5-4.

JDHS senior Caleb Friend turned back 25 shots and Kenai’s Even Witt 23.

Kenai improves to 7-4 in the Northern Lights Conference (11-9 overall) and JDHS falls back to 6-4 in the NLC (9-7-1).

The two teams take to the ice at 8:30 A.M. Saturday.

Crimson Bears seniors are goalie Caleb Friend (#1); forwards Luke Bovitz (4), Zander Smith (8), Ike Puustinen (16), Matthew Plang (22), Angel Aranda-Jackson (27), Dylan Sowa (35), and Emilio Holbrook (37); and defensemen Carter Miller (6) and Loren Platt (26).