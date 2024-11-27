Snow makes things extra flaky for more than 300 people at 11th annual Turkey Trot

Heidi Stears (left) and JoAnn Everson wear live- and cooked-turkey hats, respectively, while participating in the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Thursday along the Airport Dike Trail. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

A floatplane passes above a fluorescent green dinosaur and lots of humans gathered for the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Thursday along the Airport Dike Trail. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Austin Treston (wearing Santa hat) and Oliver Albrecht, both 11, lead off participants in the mile-long course during the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Thursday along the Airport Dike Trail. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Austin Treston (wearing Santa hat) and Oliver Albrecht, both 11, lead off participants in the mile-long course during the annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Thursday along the Airport Dike Trail. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

There’s probably not a lot of tradition established during a Thanksgiving family fun run where rifle-bearing hunters are carrying away freshly killed fowl on feast day and a floatplane is passing close above a dinosaur thrashing in the snow — and the only part of that involving a costume or make-believe is the fluorescent green reptile.

But such is how more than 300 people in Juneau began Thanksgiving at the 11th annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run that often occurs under odd circumstances. Some years that means fierce rain and wind, sometimes bitter cold, and on this particular day several inches of fresh snow under a brilliantly sunny sky.

Some of the oddities are indeed traditions, including plenty of participants showing up in costumes and/or tropical-zone attire — with a huge flock of turkey garb afoot. Among those going ahead with that fowl spirit this year were Heidi Stears and JoAnn Everson with large winter hats that sort of matched in the sense both featured turkeys — one alive with its running shoes on, the other cooked and garnished with a string of glowing holiday lights.

Both were taking part in the race for the first time both said they’re thankful this year for the simplicity of being able to spend a peaceful holiday with family — especially after the turmoil that’s been happening with local and national events in recent months.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen after,” Everson said.

The semi-packed snow ensured everyone burned a few extra calories along the course — and in the case of Lindsey Ceder quite a few more calories as she was pushing her son, Rory, 2, along in a stroller equipped with ATV-grade tires. It was her first year at the event, while her husband, Daniel, walked by her during his second year at the race while several other family members went on ahead.

“We just wanted to get some activity before we eat and get the kids out running,” she said. When asked how much of her Thanksgiving dinner she thought she might burn breaking a path in the snow for a mile with the stroller, she said “hopefully most of it.”

The one-mile and 5K races started separately with the shorter beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the Airport Dike Trail, which in addition being popular with daily walkers features the Mendenhall Wetlands on one side path and the runways at Juneau International Airport on the other side. That ensured a broader “community” event involving just the people signing up for the races.

Minutes before the one-mile race began a couple of people with hunting gear and rifles approached from the other side of the starting line carrying a dangling duck — letting an observer know as they passed the poultry wasn’t a prop akin to all the other fake fowl present as they departed with the makings of a wild Thanksgiving meal.

Meanwhile, among this year’s Thanksgiving Day travelers were the occupants of floatplane passing low overhead on final approach who, while possibly not able to identify individuals midway through the mile-long race, probably had little trouble spotting the person dancing in the giant inflatable green dinosaur costume in the snow while waiting to greet competitors near the finish line.

Getting the holiday — and race — off to a fast start were Austin Treston and Oliver Albrecht, both 11, who led the pack in the initial sprint from the starting line. Both said they’ve participated in the Turkey Trot for several years, usually ending up in photo finishes that neither win consistently.

This year Albrecht was just barely the faster of the two, after Treston prevailed last year. The latter blamed the snow for this year’s “loss.”

“I tried switching tracks because I was like two seconds, a little bit behind Oliver,” he said. “And then when I switched tracks the other truck wasn’t packed down that much so I couldn’t run.”

Each said they were thankful this year for different aspects of their holiday traditions.

“I’m thankful for a roof over my head and food on my plate,” Treston said.

Albrecht, perhaps due to outracing his friend, had warmer feelings for the cold outdoors.

“I’m thankful for this snow and the race,” he said.

The official winner of the one-mile race was Milo Johnson in a time of 6 minutes 11 seconds. Zack Bursell won the 5K with a time of 18:11. Race proceeds benefited the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Cross-Country team and the Glacier Swim Club.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.