Pure Sole: You can’t impress me, well, too much

Juneau junior Ricky Tupou (77) opens a hole for sophomore Ethan Van Kirk (3) during a game against West Anchorage this season at Adair-Kennedy Memorial Park. Tupou was selected an All-State offensive lineman. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire file photo)

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Juneau Huskies senior Jayden Johnson splits West Anchorage senior Christian Faletoi (11) and junior Christopher Casey (31) during a game against West Anchorage this season at Adair-Kennedy Memorial Park. Johnson was selected the All-State utility player of the year. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empir file)

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Juneau Huskies senior Jayden Johnson (4) and head coach Rich Sjoroos leave the field together after their final game this season in the state playoffs against West Anchorage at the Eagles Nest on Hillcrest in Anchorage. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire file photo)

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Juneau Huskies senior Jayden Johnson (4) finds a hole to run through against the Colony Knights in Palmer this season. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire file photo)

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Juneau Huskies senior Jayden Johnson (4) finds a hole to run through against the Colony Knights in Palmer this season. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire file photo)

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Sometimes when awards come out, for any sport, they are based on athletic achievement and records and championships and photos on cereal boxes…

Imagine my delight when Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Jayden Johnson was honored by all those opposing players he crashed into or tackled or congratulated after contests…and all those opposing coaches who spoke highly of him and crossed the field to shake his hand after games.

Yes, Jayden has that athletic achievement, those records and such…maybe no cereal box or magazine cover — yet.

But for me, I was looking for that one thing to really impress me.

Because with Johnson, I saw it all.

I saw those hits, those tackles, those catches, those passes and those runs.

I heard him say, ‘Sir,’ once when I was going to interview him.

“Sir?”

I had to look over my shoulder. Who was standing behind me?

Oh, that was for me!

And “thank you?”

After an interview? For my stammering and uneducated football inquiries?

His answers always involved family and teammates.

Someone has raised this young man with the very virtues many of us adults struggle with at times – respect, humanity, humility, compassion, integrity…

Sometimes I have those virtues, but I can’t handle a football worth poo-poo.

Twice this season, I interviewed top players from opposing teams after they had defeated the Huskies.

In their responses to questions about themselves, a familiar name was brought up…Jayden Johnson.

“Props to Jayden…(and a longer sentiment)” — Offensive Player of the Year, Dimond quarterback Cayden Pili.

“I’m glad we don’t face him again…(and more)” — First-Team All-State Running Back from West Anchorage, Zephaniah Sailele.

“He is a handful…(and more)” — Defensive Player of the Year, West Anchorage interior linebacker Christian Faletoi.

If that is not enough for you, well, read on.

For me it was a cold, blustery first day of October at Colony and a lopsided Huskies win.

And then a cold mid-October evening in West Anchorage and a Huskies last-second playoff loss.

Tears of joy mixed with sweat in one, tears of dismay mixed with sweat in another.

Two things in both stood out.

One was noticing Jayden receive a bottle of hydration from a manager and passing it to a teammate before taking a sip himself.

The second was him making a point to seek out his teammates after the games ended, seemingly before they sought him.

After a win that might be easy, but a loss? When your final high school game has ended?

This, sports fans, is a young man that your community can be proud of and impressed by.

This is the Alaska Division I Football All-State Utility Player of the Year, which basically means there is no place on the field he will not stand out…or any place off it.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.