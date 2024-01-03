A cold and wet place to take a break along the Outer Point Trail on Jan. 2. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

Swipe or click to see more

A pond along the Outer Point Trail on Jan. 2. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

Swipe or click to see more

A strand of trees that need no thinning for the New Year the Outer Point Trail on Jan. 2. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

Swipe or click to see more

Mushrooms hug the edge of a stump along the Outer Point Trail on Jan. 2. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

Swipe or click to see more

Life finds a way under shelter along the Outer Point Trail on Jan. 2. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

Swipe or click to see more

New snow gives a lacy look to twiggy brush in the Boy Scout Camp parking lot on New Year’s Day. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

Swipe or click to see more

Low tide reflections at the Boy Scout Beach Trail on New Year’s Day. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

Swipe or click to see more

The snowy beach monster lunges forward on the Boy Scout Beach Trail on New Year’s Day. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

Swipe or click to see more

Snowflakes, clouds and footprints greet visitors on New Year’s Day at the Boy Scout Beach Trail. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

Swipe or click to see more

“The woods are lovely, dark and deep” along the Boy Scout Beach Trail on New Year’s Day. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

Swipe or click to see more

Winter oyster mushrooms survive the cold and snow along the Boy Scout Beach Trail on New Year’s Day. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

Swipe or click to see more

Sun on the peaks from the Boy Scout Beach Trail on New Year’s Day. (Photo by Deborah Rudis)

Swipe or click to see more

Sun on the peaks from the Boy Scout Beach Trail on New Year’s Day. (Photo by Deborah Rudis)

Swipe or click to see more

To showcase our readers’ work to the widest possible audience, Wild Shots have been moved in front of the Juneau Empire’s paywall. Don’t have a subscription, but want one? Visit our subscriber center by clicking here.

The Empire Outdoors page is looking for superb images of Alaska’s wildlife, scenery or plant life. Send your photos to editor@juneauempire.com. For all photos include the name of the photographer, a description of what is shown in the picture, when it was taken and any other pertinent information. Images will run as space allows. Images with watermarks cannot be published.

[To see a collection of over 100 photos taken by readers in 2019 and 2020, click here.]

[To see Wild Shots for June 2020, click here.]

[To see Wild Shots for July and August 2020, click here]

[To see Wild Shots for late August and September 2020, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from late September and October 2020, click here]

To see Wild Shots from November and early December 2020, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from February 2021 through March 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from April, May and June 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from July and August 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from August through October 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from November through December 2021, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from late December 2021 through February 2022, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from late February 2022 through May 2022, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from May 2022 all the way through November 2022, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from December 2022 through mid-February 2023, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from February 2023 through April 2023, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from May 2023, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from early June 2023, click here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from late June 2023, click here, here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from July 2023, click here, here and here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from August 2023, click here]

[To see Wild Shots from September 2023, click here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from October 2023, click here and here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from November 2023, click here and here and here]

[To see Wild Shots from December 2023, click here and here and here and here and here]