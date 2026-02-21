This report contains public information from law enforcement and public safety agencies.

For Monday, Feb. 16, 2026

Conditions Violation

On Monday at 2:25 p.m., a 32-year-old woman reported a conditions violation.

Arrest

On Monday at 7:54 p.m., on the Glacier Highway, 39-year-old Kenneth Demerit was arrested on his $50 Juneau Police Department warrant on the original charge of trespass and was taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Traffic Stop

On Monday at 9:35 p.m., on Karl Reissues Boulevard, 46-year-old Darwin Mendez-Cando was arrested for driving without a license and violating conditions of release and was taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Arrest

On Monday at 9:44 p.m., on Industrial Boulevard, 34-year-old Spencer Burguan was arrested for driving while intoxicated and taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center. The vehicle was impounded.

Domestic Dispute

On Monday at 11:32 p.m., on Delta Drive, Juneau Police Department responded to an altercation between a 38-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man.

For Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026

Unknown Problem

On Tuesday at 4:11 a.m., on Marine Way, 39-year-old Forest Badeaux was cited and released for trespass and violating conditions of release.

Traffic Stop

On Tuesday at 5:17 a.m., 41-year-old Michael White was arrested for driving without a license and violating conditions of release and taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center. The vehicle was impounded.

Trespassing in Vehicle or Vehicle Rifling

On Tuesday at 9:06 a.m., on Vintage Boulevard, a 21-year-old man reported an already-occurred vehicle rifling.

Death Investigation

On Tuesday at about 8:00 p.m., investigation into the death of a 75-year-old man. Circumstances do not appear suspicious. Next of kin has been notified.

Traffic Stop

On Tuesday at 10:11 p.m., on Riverwood Drive, 42-year-old Timothy Titus was arrested for driving without a license and violating conditions of release and taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

For Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

Police Assist

On Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., case made to document an agency assist.

Prince of Wales Death Investigation

UPDATE: Ketchikan resident Michael Stewart, 47, was identified as the man who died. His next of kin was notified.

ORIGINAL: On Feb. 18 at about 3:00 a.m., Alaska State Troopers were dispatched to a local fuel station following a reported accident involving a semi-truck tractor. Upon arrival, first responders found one adult male deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a tragic accident involving vehicle maintenance under cold weather conditions that resulted in the death of a person. There is no indication of foul play or criminal activity. The decedant is being taken to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Sex Crime

On Wednesday at 1:24 p.m., confidential report of a sex crime.

Welfare Check

On Wednesday at 2:54 p.m., on Kanata Street, Juneau Police Department conducted a welfare check on a juvenile.

Assault

On Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., on 3rd Street, a 31-year-old woman reported an assault involving two juveniles.

Disturbance

On Wednesday at 09:21 p.m., on Eleventh Street, 58-year-old Donna Belinger was arrested for assault and taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Runaway

On Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m., on Hurlock Avenue, report of a runaway 17-year-old girl.

For Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

Shoplifting

On Thursday at 9:49 a.m., on Commercial Boulevard, Juneau Police Department responded to a report of a shoplifting where 48-year-old Joshua Charles Amos was arrested on a $100 warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of duty of operator.

Sex Crime

On Thursday at 11:09 a.m., confidential report of a sex crime.